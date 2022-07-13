Ryan Gosling is one of the busiest Hollywood stars. The actor has some pretty big projects in his kitty and of course, you know one of those is playing the OTT Ken in Margot Robbie’s Barbie love adaptation. Well, he wears underwear with Ken written over it, you know why OTT. But that isn’t stopping him from getting on board the superhero bus like many others because that is the new tea. Turns out the actor is now debunking the Nova rumours and talking about Ghost Rider.

Advertisement

If you are confused, Marvel Cinematic Universe is churning out projects at God speed at this point. At some juncture it was reported that the studio has planned a Nova film and that Gosling is being roped in as the titular character in the project. There were no more updates on the same but the hopes were hooked as Ryan might make MCU debut as Nova.

Advertisement

But looks like he isn’t. Ryan Gosling, who is now busy promoting The Gray Man has revealed he is not doing Nova and that his interest lies in another character and to be honest it is way more exciting because it is none other than the long pending Ghost Rider. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While talking to Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, Ryan Gosling debunked the rumour of his Nova casting and said he wants to play Ghost Rider rather. Revealing what Ryan said, Josh in his tweet wrote, “Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER”

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

However, for the longest time Keanu Reeves has been in the news for being the top contender to take over Ghost Rider which was last played by Nicolas Cage. Now if Ryan Gosling is showing interest it is a tough competition and will be fun to see who makes the cut of the project happens for real. Till then everything is just a discussion. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale Reveals Feeling Insecure About His Body Next To Chris Hemsworth, “Nobody Wants To See Me In A G-String”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram