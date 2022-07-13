Christian Bale may have surprised fans with his look as Gorr the God Butcher from Thor: Love and Thunder, but he had to go through a great ordeal with it. Bale made his MCU debut in the Chris Hemsworth starrer, which is the fourth standalone flick of the Asgardian.

Released last week, it opened with a thunderous start. Over its opening weekend, which also includes the Thursday previews, it collected $300 million globally. As we write this, Love and Thunder have added $15 million more to its pocket. While it soars at the box office, its Rotten Tomatoes ratings drop to 67%.

Coming back to the point, Christian Bale recently spoke about his character Gorr the God Butcher with The Wrap and revealed that he was worried about appearing shirtless next to Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. “I did have a look briefly and said, ‘He’s got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that,'” Bale said.

“He was also crazy musclebound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny. I said, ‘Dude, nobody wants to see me in a G-string.’ And there’s no point in working out at all because you can’t compete with Chris,” Christian Bale added. Previously, the actor also spoke about the prosthetics and makeup of his Thor: Love and Thunder character and how it made him feel.

The Dark Knight star shared that turning into Gorr rendered him incapable of doing anything. He said he was “pathetic” and was thinking about how he can’t walk because of the long nails and can’t do other things like eating or typing. Bale also said that it “affected his brain.”

Well, all that hard work paid off as several Thor: Love and Thunder fans have sent praise to Christian Bale and his mind-blowing performance as the villain.

