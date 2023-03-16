American media personality and socialite Kris Jenner is the world-renowned momager of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. She has given her kids the best life she possibly could. She was happily married to Robert Kardashian, but her scandalous affair tore apart her marriage. Scroll down to know more.

Kris and Robert essentially had a perfect life. They wed when Jenner was only 22, and she became pregnant on their honeymoon. They ended up having four children together, and they lived in a beautiful home in Beverly Hills; Kardashian was a wealthy entrepreneur and lawyer.

Regardless, Kris Jenner felt that something was missing. She became involved in another affair when she was introduced to professional soccer player Todd Waterman, who was 10 years her junior. She also admitted to her extramarital affair with him in her memoir ‘Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian.’

As reported by Mirror UK, Kris concealed his identity and named him as Ryan Lowe but after the book was released, Todd came forward to say it was him. Kris Jenner penned: “His name was Ryan, and he was a producer. He looked like Rob Lowe. For a second, I thought he was Rob Lowe. He was so cute: young, with dark hair, and a great body. We started talking.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star claimed that no one had paid that much attention to her “in forever” and she was besotted. Everything changed when Todd (Ryan) kissed her for the first time. “That kiss was more than amazing; it was like a revival, a resuscitation, an awakening from some long, deep, unconscious sleep. I hadn’t been kissed like that in ten years. It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive. Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea. I actually wanted to throw up at the same time. Because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years,” Kris Jenner wrote.

Jenner further mentioned how the affair brought about the demise of her marriage to Robert Kardashian. “I had lost Robert,” she wrote. “Suddenly, I realized everything that was great about my marriage. Robert was the greatest guy in the world. He would never cheat on me. He only wanted the best for me.”

She added: “He adored me, and I treated him so badly. To this day, I still cannot tell you why. Again, it was as if my body had been taken over by demons or aliens. I was really ashamed of myself. But I didn’t try to get Robert back. I didn’t want to insult him like that. I had been so wrong. I had embarrassed him, humiliated him, and destroyed him.”

They divorced in 1991 after 13 years of marriage.

