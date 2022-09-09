On Thursday night Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden for some fun, games and chit-chat. While the mother-daughter duo got talking about several things related to their personal and professional lives, Kris taking the lie detector test was the highlight.

You read that right. While on the show, the host got the momager hooked to a lie detector. While connected to the machine, the 66-year-old reality star was hit with some hard-hitting questions about Kim Kardashian’s s*x tape, Kim ripping Marilyn Monroe’s dress, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s PDA and more. So how well did she fair? Read on to know.

Right off the bat, James Corden asked Kris Jenner if she or anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family have/had “overseas tax shelters.” Not answering right away – but spending a few seconds giggling, the mother of six responded “No.” And her answer ended up being true.

The next fiery question coming Kris Jenner’s way was from Kylie Jenner who asked her mother if she was her favourite. Kris answered with a firm ‘yes’ to which the polygraph examiner John stated ‘true.’ This answer left James Corden shocked as not only was Kris able to pick a favourite child, but she also did it at incredible speed.

.@KrisJenner is playing favorites and that favorite is definitely @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/6r0gTCD51Y — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 9, 2022

The next question James asked Kris was a hard-hitting one – Did you help Kim release her s*x tape? For those who don’t know, it has long been believed by quite a few that Kris was the one behind the leak of Kim Kardashian‘s s*x tape with Ray J. Denying her involvement in it, Kris “It’s ok. No. No” and after a few tense seconds – and some gasps from the audience, the polygraph examiner John confirmed her answer was true. Hearing the affirmation, Kris said “Thank you. We cleared that up!”

During the segment, Kris Jenner was asked another much-talked-about topic related to Kim Kardashian – Did Kim rip Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala? The momager answered ‘No’ and the lie detector noted she was saying the truth. Hearing that, Kris excitingly stated, “See? We’re clearing everything up today. I love this game!”

During the segment, Kris was also asked if she liked Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding dress and if she thinks all of Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s PDA is “too much” – and one of Kris‘ answers was a lie!

