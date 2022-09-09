Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori has clearly broken many internet records by acquiring a global spot in the trending charts. We absolutely loved the beats and the lyrics. But, now recently we stumbled upon a video on YouTube, where BTS members can be seen grooving and giving expressions the same. Don’t trust us? Scroll below to find out!

Advertisement

One of the most popular and trending K-pop boy band, BTS is getting all the love from the whole wide world. Their every music video goes viral as soon as it gets dropped and the ARMY is quite serious about their BTS legends. Now, we get to see a crossover that will surely leave you stunned!

We found a YouTube video where BTS members, RM, Jin, Jimin, V and others are grooving to the Hindi and folk music of Pasoori and it’s sure crazy much! The fan has edited the song with perfect shots of the BTS members from their other music videos and it looked like an original music video.

Check it out:

Advertisement

It was edited by MangMochi, the same person who made BTS dance on Pushpa’s song Saami Saami and others. However, as soon as the video got uploaded, BTS fans and internet users started commenting on the same. One wrote, “Looks like they have only shooted the song. Fantastic editing”. While another one commented, “Absolutely perfect it’s rare to find such good editing in these songs yet you did it effortlessly! Very very impressive and beautiful ️ also the fact that this video is in HD!! Every frame is effortlessly created I can see the passion and hardwork you done it’s so good very good I’m speechless”. Another one penned, “Pakistani SONG PASOORI × BTS = Best Match”.

Well, they are not wrong. We are absolutely loving this crossover. What about you? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Ali Sethi, Pasoori Singer, Apologised To Arijit Singh For Crooning An Acoustic Version Of Latter’s ‘Aayat’ During An Insta Live

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram