Ali Sethi is a well-known Pakistani singer and writer. He has contributed to the singing world with many songs like Ranjish Hi Sahi, Luddi Hai Jamalo, and many others. Apart from this he also loves to entertain his fans on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and others, by uploading videos or live streams.

In one of the singer’s past Instagram interactions, did you know that Ali once sang Indian singer Arijit Singh‘s Aayat from Bajirao Mastani? Also, he sweetly apologized to the singer for doing so? Here’s what happened.

It so happens that a few months back, when Ali Sethi was holding an Instagram live session on his account he had called out a few account names from the Indian side that are among his fans. Calling out their user IDs, Ali claimed that he would be singing one of Arijit Singh’s songs Aayat from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s superhit Bajirao Mastani. Calling Arijit one of the most versatile and successful singers he talked about how effortlessly the singer gives life to his songs.

While playing the harmonium, Ali Sethi said, “The sign of a great singer, as supposed to the sign of a very gifted singer or a good singer, the sign of a great singer is that they can make it effortlessly easy, and this is what Arijit Singh does with his song Aayat with which I am obsessed with, which I think is one of the most beautiful songs to emerge from the Indian movie scenes in the years. With apologies to Arijit Singh ha… well not like he cares but I’m sure.”

After this Ali starts singing the song, as he continued to interact with his fans. In a moment we also hear h say, “Jis andaz mai unhone Kiya hai issko, usko jaise kahte hai an, sau toop ki salami Deni chahiye, (The way he (Arijit) has done this, for that he should receive 100 topo ki salami (a phrase for grand salute)).

