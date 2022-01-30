Shaan, the man who had been winning our hearts since the ‘90s, has once again impressed millions with his latest Sufi rock single, Rang Le. While talking about experimenting with music, the Woh Ladki Hai Kahan singer got candid about the repetitiveness and monotonous tone songs have today.

In a recent chat, the singer spoke about the pressure singers face today, including the need to become the next Arijit Singh as ‘everyone is looking for Arijit’s voice’ and more. Read on to know all he had to say below.

During a recent interaction, as shared by Hindustan Times, Shaan got candid about the talented singers currently in the industry. Lamenting how originality is being lost, the Tanha Dil singer said, “It is not the fault of singers. There is tremendous pressure to sound like a singer, especially for boys. Everyone is trying to be the next Arijit Singh and fail to get their own identity.”

Stating that this same problem was present in the music industry even in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Shaan added, “At that time, everyone had to sound like (singers) Kishore Kumar or Mohammed Rafi. That pressure was present even when Sonu (Nigam) entered that music scene. But when Kunal (Ganjawala), KK and I entered the industry, that pressure was not there to sound like someone.”

The Jab Se Tere Naina singer continued that this trend is a vicious cycle, saying, “Abhi ghoom firr ke wapas aa gaya hai. Everyone is looking for Arijit Singh’s voice. As a result, everyone has started sounding the same way, which is why their own identity is lost.” Adding that this pressure has led to music being repetitive and having a monotonous tone, the singer said, “When people make songs now they look at what songs are working. They immediately think that if this kind of song is working then let’s also make it. Iss chakkar mein bewafayi pe itne gaane hai. What is new in that? Such songs don’t have longevity.”

Despite this pressure, Shaan is still known for experimenting with his music, including his latest Sufi rock single, Rang Le. Ask him about it, he says, “This genre was popular in the indie-pop scene in the ‘90s. I just felt that there is not much that has happened in that zone and in that space. I always want to do something new as opposed to do another love song, which I have done before. I try to find some other genre, for people also and for me as well.”

On the personal front, the singer recently lost his mother, singer Sonali Mukherjee.

