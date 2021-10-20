The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonu Nigam Smiles Away At “Kangana Ranaut Ne Toh Bahut Kuch Bol Diya” Joke By Kiku Sharda

This week The Kapil Sharma Show recently displayed its promo featuring the popular Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam being a guest on the show. Here we see Kapil talking with the singer about his experience, starring himself in a music video. We also see Archana complimenting the singer.

In the video we see the singer poking some fun over his previous acting career. He talked about his film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani saying, “Mera pehla experience itna achcha raha hai, Jaani Dushman film karke, maine bola uske baad namaste kar lete hai (My first experience, Jaani Dushman, was so amazing that I bid adieu to acting after that).

Along with this, there was also a moment where Kapil Sharma’s team took a jab at a Kangana Ranaut. During a sketch involving Kiku Sharda as an old lawyer with Sonu Nigam, He asked the singer, “Sonu Ji mai appse kehena chaah raha tha, ki yaha mera case chal raha hai court mai, tho meko na gawah ki zarurat hai, tho mujhe chudio ki gawahi chahiye, app dila doge?”( Sonu Ji I have a ongoing court case and I am in need of a witness, i want the witness of bangels (chudio), can you give it to me?) Interrupting him, Kapil jumped in asking, “chudiya kaise gawahi de sakti hai?” ( How can bangels be a witness?). Answering to Kapils question kiku said, “Are ye khudi bol rahe the year bole chudiya bole kangana, ab Kangana ne tho bohot kuch bol diya.” ( He was only saying in his song Bole chudiya Bole kangana, Kangana(actress said a lot of things). Hearing this everyone burst into laughter.

In this promo apart from Sonu, we also see clips from Sonakshi Sinha’s appearance on the show. Kapil has been pretty vocal about his love for Deepika Padukone in many of his episodes on the show! Now, a new promo has shown the host refusing Sonakshi Sinha’s comment on Deepika being ‘perfect’ as she was referring to the actress’ decision to marry Ranveer Singh.

Talking about the comment, Kapil Sharma had raised a question to Sonakshi Sinha about her comment that Deepika Padukone is ‘perfect’. Kapil instantly disagreed to it and said, “Mujhe chhod ke usne Ranveer se shaadi ki, kaahe ki perfect (She married Ranveer instead of me, how is she perfect)?”.

This comment made Sonakshi burst into laughter. Sonakshi later handed Kapil Sharma a banana from the table, which Archana Puran Singh Labelled it as a ‘consolation prize’. To this, Kapil then hilariously said,“Humari kismat mein yeh hi likhe hai (This is what destiny has in store for me).”

Recently, the beloved host had opened up about his spinal injury and disclosed that it was the main reason he was forced to wrap up his comedy show.

On World Spine Day, the actor-comedian recalled the time when he was in immense pain due to which he was forced to pull The Kapil Sharma Show off the air and shared that he felt helpless.

Currently, Kapil Sharma is back with the new season and people are enjoying the show.

