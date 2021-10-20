Mumbai, 20th October 2021: The hugely anticipated song – Habit, featuring the immensely popular duo – the late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was launched today by Saregama – a day before the scheduled release date.

Ever since the announcement of the song has been made, SidNaaz fans have taken over the digital universe, with their passionate comments and feedback. The fans were in fact, instrumental in changing the title of the song from Adhura, to Habit, which was the name of the song when initially conceptualized. Now, gauging the mood of the fans, and heeding to their request for an early release, Saregama decided to launch the song today, as against the original release date of 21st October.

Since Habit is a tribute to Sidharth Shukla and is being released as a special gift for the fans of SidNaaz, it was only fitting that the music label decided to give in to their request and release the song earlier.

The song Habit starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been composed by master composer Arko and is sung by the legendary Shreya Ghoshal and Arko himself. The song is out on the official YouTube channel of Saregama.

You can watch the song here :

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2, of a suspected heart attack, before the shoot of the music video could be completed. Shehnaaz Gill was hit hard by the tragedy and has maintained a low profile ever since.

