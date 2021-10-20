The perfect recipe to become Quentin Tarantino should include a high level of eccentricity (in a good way), to process everything that his brain has to offer in a single lifetime. The maverick filmmaker has been in the headlines even when he is not busy on a film set. Over years he has been talking about limiting the number of films he makes. Tarantino has claimed that he will only direct 10 movies in his lifetime and 9 of them are already out. Turns out he now wants to make a Spaghetti Western movie but not as his 10th.

Whoever has followed Quentin Tarantino from the beginning know his obsession with the gangster genre and how he finds the right amount of drama in them. If you deep dive more into his work, you will know how inspired he is from cinema and how much inspiration he takes from the classics he admires. Now as per his latest interview at the Rome Film Festival he is now talking about his next movie idea, but that won’t be the 10th. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, Quentin Tarantino confessed he wants to make a Spaghetti Western movie that has all the characters speaking different language. The question was about whether he is ready for a Kill Bill 3, to which he said, “Why not?” But before that he added he wants to make a comedy.

He said, “It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing — and I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it. I’m looking forward to shooting that [thing] because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language.”

Quentin Tarantino added, “The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk.”

However, this is not the first time the Pulp Fiction maker has spoken about a wild idea in public and never went ahead to make it into a movie. If that was the case he would be directing his 1000th movie now. How much this idea holds only future can tell. Meanwhile, it was recently when he had said he is not going to make his last movie so soon.

Quentin Tarantino said, “I mean, we’ll see what happens, but my plan is to do this book, I just did this, then finish the cinema book, then the next thing on the list is to start thinking about the play…I’m not going to think about [my] last movie for a while. I’m doing other things right now.”

