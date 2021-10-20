Chris Pratt revealed the first look of his character for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel has begun the shooting of one of the most anticipated movies. The film saw several delays in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now after some time, the filming has begun.

Advertisement

James Gunn, the director of the franchise, revealed earlier that it will be his last GOTG movie, if not his last MCU film. While he is talking about leaving the Guardians franchise, there has been a new addition to the cast, with Will Poulter joining the team as Adam Warlock.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt, who will play the role of Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 revealed in a video posted by Team Coco that he will be appearing on the Parks and Recreation podcast Parks and Recollection. In the video, he also showed off Star-Lord’s “sick-a*s mutton chops.”

A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week's episode of "Parks and Recollection" with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021

Chris Pratt also shared that the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started while focusing on his carefully styled sideburns for the role. Starting from a morally grey thief to a superhero, Star-Lord stole the hearts of the MCU fans. Though we know that the superhero’s old look is back, a few other things have also been revealed regarding the film.

Gunn shared that there will be a major death in GOTG Vol. 3. While responding to a few questions on Twitter, The Suicide Squad director said, “If I have to cry while writing them, you have to cry while watching them, that’s the deal.” Many fans have speculated that the beloved character Rocket may die in the film.

Though there is a lot of time before the filming of the movie will end and before it is released, Marvel fans can get to see a GOTG Christmas Special, which will work as a sequel to some of the major MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder as well as the Guardians franchise.

Other than Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper (as the voice of Rocket) and Vin Diesel (as the voice of Groot).

Must Read: Gal Gadot Would Have Rejected Wonder Woman 1984 If Not Paid Fairly: “When I’m Righteous, I’m Also Right”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube