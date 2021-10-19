Kumail Nanjiani has left his fans back in his hometown quite impressed when he walked into the red carpet for the Eternals premiere wearing a sherwani. The Pakistani-American actor/ comedian who will appear in this Marvel Cinematic Universe movie as a Bollywood celebrity sported an amazing purple and gold sherwani.

The look has received a lot of love and appreciation from fans on social media and the actor has now revealed the three main reasons behind his choice of sherwani and how his mother guided him to get through to the right person.

Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kumail Nanjiani told, “I wanted to wear a Sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the US. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan.”