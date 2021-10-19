Kumail Nanjiani has left his fans back in his hometown quite impressed when he walked into the red carpet for the Eternals premiere wearing a sherwani. The Pakistani-American actor/ comedian who will appear in this Marvel Cinematic Universe movie as a Bollywood celebrity sported an amazing purple and gold sherwani.
The look has received a lot of love and appreciation from fans on social media and the actor has now revealed the three main reasons behind his choice of sherwani and how his mother guided him to get through to the right person.
Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kumail Nanjiani told, “I wanted to wear a Sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the US. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan.”
Kumail Nanjiani’s stylist Jeanne Yang had visited the House of Umar Sayeed who is a designer based in Pakistan’s Karachi and informed them about his look in the Marvel movie. The actor said that he wished to have his red carpet outfit made similar to the colours and aspects of his costume in the movie.
“They hand-beaded this beautiful paisley pattern in the front and they did this beautiful pattern on the back with gold thread. They made it to his exact measurements. We only had to do a few minor adjustments,” his stylist explained.
“It was wonderful for Kumail to have this gorgeous handmade piece for this special event, his first Marvel film. It’s really nice that he’s able to wear something that is a traditional piece of wardrobe,” Jeanne continued.
In the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani will portray Kingo, who is a Bollywood actor. He also stars in a dance sequence, a peek of which has been seen in the trailers.
