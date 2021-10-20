The superhero realm back in 2017 were single handed ruled by Wonder Woman, who made her way to the fans’ hearts through the big screen, in Patty Jenkins directorial. The movie that became a Box Office phenomenon overnight gave the world their Gal Gadot and she was a household name all over. The actor returned to play Diana Prince for the second time last year and the magic was recreated. WW84 went on to win the hearts all over again.

Advertisement

Warner Bros and the DC bosses have made Gal Gadot stay in the DCEU for 4 years and plan to make her stay for some more since she is now prepping for Wonder Woman 3. But what have forever made headlines is her remuneration. There were rumours during the first solo film that said WB only paid $300,000 as her salary against the $822 Million they earned out of the film. This update has left fans furious who demanded a fair salary for Diana Prince.

Advertisement

Later turned out that it was untrue. Yes she did take home the said $300,000, but adding to it the profit participation and backend clauses, she took millions home. Gal is now herself talking about the same. Read on to know.

As per an Elle interview, Gal Gadot was talking about remuneration and how it needs to be equal. She even said that she would have not returned to play Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 if she was fairly paid to do so. She said, “If you look at it like a card game, my hand got better. I was willing to drop the ball and not do it if I wasn’t paid fairly… because when I’m righteous, I’m also right.”

Meanwhile in the past While talking about watching Wonder Woman 1984 and crying, Gal Gadot in conversation with NME had said, “I can’t tell you about the moment in the movie that made me cry other than it happens at the very beginning. I’ve never experienced that before. I was watching and all of a sudden I wasn’t the actress, the producer, or anything on set.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Adarsh Gourav To Star Alongside Meryl Streep & Kit Harrington In Scott Z. Burns’ Anthology ‘Extrapolations’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube