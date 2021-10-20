Penn Badgley starrer You is on its way to becoming the new most popular show on Netflix. The world saw the rise of the South Korean show Squid Game, which crunched amazing numbers within almost a month since its release. It became the most popular show in over 90 countries.

Advertisement

Recently it also became the most-watched series on Netflix with 111 million people watching it while beating the previous record created by Bridgerton with 82 million people watching it. The record created by the South Korean series was unbelievable but not permanent.

Advertisement

Netflix’s smash hit You’s season three is on its way to becoming the most popular show on Netflix. The third part of the psychological thriller was released on 15 October. Penn Badgley reprised his role as the creepy Joe Goldberg, and fans saw Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn once again.

However, You season 3 saw a new addition to their dysfunctional family as Joe and Love welcomed a baby boy. Though regardless of being parents Joe’s spine-chilling antics did not stop. Moving away from the city to the suburbs, Joe falls into his old regime as he starts to feel suffocated.

As per the report, the series is on the path to exceeding its former viewership numbers. It also dethroned Squid Game from the first position on the Top 10 list on Netflix. This is quite interesting to see as the show is created entirely by the streaming giant. Does it also mean that season 4 has been given the green light?

The streaming service posted a clip on YouTube titled ‘You season 4 announcement’ confirming the next part. However, nothing else like the release date, cast and plot has been revealed. Fans will have to wait for some time before any more confirmation is provided. Till then they can enjoy watching You season 3.

Must Read: Squid Game Scenes Recreated By A Nigerian Gang Ikorodu Bois Has Left The Internet Stunned With Their ‘Brilliancy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube