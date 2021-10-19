Netflix’s Squid Game is currently one of the most viral series out there! Now newly a video related to the show was shared on Instagram by a Nigerian comedy group named Ikorodu Bois. The video has created a lot of buzz amongst the netizens.

The comic clip uploaded by the comedy group has spread like wildfire on the internet with over one million views!

Squid Game is now soaring at the number one position in 90 countries since its release! Talking about the post, The caption of the clip reads as “If Squid game was shot in Ikorodu”.

The video showcases specific scenes from Netflix’s Squid Game recreated by the Ikorodu Bois, and it is pretty hilarious!

Check out the video below!

The parody video made by the Nigerian boys and their comedy group has managed to perfectly reenact various scenes from the show, this has left the spectators crazily impressed.

The comic video has not only gained views but is has also amassed lots of comments from the netizens. Many netizens expressed how they admire the acting of the kids.

“You guys nailed it now I’m tempted to go and watch Squid games on @netflix,” wrote one Instagram user. “OMO!!!!! Super Super amazing,” posted another. “Omg! I wasn’t expecting anything less,” said another user. One user went on to say “That’s amazing” and used a fire emoji. The other users also shared laughing out loud emojis and others like heart and fire as well to convey their reactions.

Talking about the show that has gained massive popularity, the plot of the show is all about a survival game in which debt-ridden citizens compete against each other by playing childhood games to win a huge cash amount. Well, the major spin in the series is that the players who failed to win the game will be shot.

