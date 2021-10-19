Gal Gadot has once again opened up about the abusive comments made by Justice League director Joss Whedon while the film was in the making. Gadot has played the role of Wonder Woman several times for DCEU. She has featured in the 2015 Batman vs. Superman and the 2016 movie and has starred in standalone films titled Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

Advertisement

The actress has previously shared about the alleged abusive behaviour of the director. She claimed that the director threatened her to ruin her career while bad-mouthing her all the time.

Advertisement

Now, while speaking to Elle about her new film Red Notice, Gal Gadot talked about how she landed the role of Wonder Woman. She shared that after being cast in 2009’s Fast & Furious, she kept trying to audition until she got “tired of trying.” She then addressed Joss Whedon’s alleged misdemeanour on sets of Justice League.

“I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it… Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have…I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you,” Gal Gadot said.

“And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay,” she continued.

It has also been reported that Whedon spoke about the director of Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins disparagingly. Another source claims that Whedon admitted to changing Gadot’s character in a way he knew she wouldn’t approve.

While speaking about her role in Red Notice, Gal Gadot explained how different the part is from her former roles. “The agenda is not pure like some other characters I play. The part required a face-off with Dwayne Johnson. He’s a gigantic rock with the softest, sweetheart. It’s like butter from within,” Gadot said.

Must Read: Blake Lively Makes A Hilarious Roast Out Of Ryan Reynolds Taking Sabbatical From Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube