Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one the cutest couples of the H-town. The two have been vocal about their relationship on social media while pulling each other’s legs all the time. Recently, their fans went wild after Reynolds took to his social media to announce that he is taking a sabbatical.

Reynolds is set to star in a new film ‘Spirited’ which is directed by Sean Anders. An American Christmas-themed musical, it stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani.

He also took to Instagram to announce that the filming of his new film is wrapped. “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago, he wrote in the caption. Ryan Reynolds also told his fans that he is taking a sabbatical from acting to which Blake Lively had the perfect response.

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” Ryan Reynolds added. While Blake Lively said, “Michael Caine did it first” in the comments. For those who are unaware, recently, the news of Michael Caine retiring from acting spread through social media like wildfire.

Even though Caine cleared out the air and denied the claims, Lively’s response was hilarious. Other than her, many stars also replied in the comments. Hugh Jackman wrote, “IN!”, while Octavia Spencer said, “You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime.”

This playful banter proves that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are some of the best and funniest couples in Hollywood who continuously troll each other. Previously, the ‘A Simple Favor’ actress took to her Instagram stories to spot the difference between mothers and fathers on the first day of this kids’ school with a meme.

