Ryan Reynolds knows how to play the game even when he is not in Free Guy. The actor has responded to the comments made by the ‘London Has Fallen’ actor Gerald Butler, who revealed that he isn’t the biggest fan of Reynolds. During an interview, Butler also admitted to not being aware of Reynolds’ new film, which is being compared by the fans to his 2009 film, Gamer.

But Reynolds is not a man who shies away from any moment to prove how hilarious he is. The actor has responded to Butler’s comment, and fans cannot stop praising the actor.

While speaking to UNILAD, Gerald Butler said, “I actually don’t know what Free Guy is,” after his latest film Copshop’s co-star Alexis Louder told him that it was Ryan Reynolds’ new movie. After this hit the news, the Deadpool actor took to his Instagram to share his reaction to the comments. “Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn’t know what Free Guy is?” Ryan jokingly wrote on the caption.

Check out the post here:

Ryan Reynolds’ also added a screenshot of his tweet in the same post containing the news of Gerald Butler’s words. In that, he went on mentioning his and wife Blake Lively’s pledge to match contributions to the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

He wrote, “Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance.”

The subject of Ryan Reynolds’ work came up during Gerald Butler’s interview after his film Gamer was being compared to Free Guy. In the former film, Butler plays a role of a death row inmate who gets involved in an internet game. In this game, the contestants may manipulate humans as participants.

