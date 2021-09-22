Advertisement

With each passing month over the last year, Johnny Depp has become controversy’s favourite child and managed to be amid the storm constantly. But even before the outcome of the much spoken about Libel trial, the actor was kept away from the franchise that made him an actor the world know. It’s been three years since Disney side-lined the actor from his career-defining role Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Johnny became Jack Sparrow for the first time in 2003 and it’s been almost 2 decades that fans have loved the antiques he brought to the big screen. It was in Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) that he played the part for one last time and his future in the future went for a toss. But now as the makers are planning multiple movies in the same universe and none has him as of yet, the fans are of course disheartened.

But turns out Johnny Depp has not left hope yet and is still waiting for that call. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day and tell us your reactions too.

Reports over the months have speculated that there are around 5 Pirate films from the franchise shaping up with one being a direct sequel and another spin-off starring Margot Robbie. One would expect there has to be some presence of the star who made the franchise that it is today. Johnny Depp feels the dame. As per a We Got This Covered report hr is still hoping that the phone will buzz and he will be called to appear in the movie.

He is open to any invitation, be it for a short cameo or a longer supporting part. Fans have been demanding his comeback to the franchise for months now. It will be interesting to see how they react to this piece of news. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

