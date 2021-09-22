Advertisement

Ric Flair continues to face the heat for what he allegedly did in 2002. It’s the matter of air hostess, in front of whom, the Nature Boy allegedly exposed himself. To show intolerance for such an act, WWE has taken some extreme steps.

Dark Side Of The Ring has done professional damage to the 16-time world champion. The episode 8th of the 3rd season (The Plane Ride From Hell) featured Ric’s story. In it, Ric is depicted as drunk on a flight and spinning his pe*is in front of an air hostess, thus se*ually assaulting her. It also has video interviews of legendary commentator, Jim Ross, and ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer.

Ever since the episode premiered on 16th September, there’s a wave of anger among fans and people in the pro-wrestling industry. Ric Flair was planned to join AEW, but due to all the controversy in the air, Tony Khan and the company has decided not to attract any negative limelight by making Flair an all elite.

The latest consequence of Dark Side Of The Ring’s controversial episode is that Ric Flair’s iconic “Wooo” has been edited out of the TV intro. On the recent episode of RAW, many noticed that Flair’s catchphrase was edited from ‘Then, Now, Together, Forever’ clip that is shown before every WWE programme.

As per PWInsider, Ric’s animated clip of him stripping down in front of flight attendants has been removed from WWE Story Time. Even the Nature Boy’s merchandise has been put on hold on the online store. If one goes to WWEShop.com and search for Flair’s name, no result will be shown.

Tommy Dreamer, who tried giving a clean chit to Ric Flair in his video interview by normalising the alleged incident, has been suspended indefinitely by Impact Wrestling.

