AEW has taken a new jump in the last couple of months. Of course, the major turnaround came after CM Punk joined the promotion. Ever since he made his debut here, the business has gone sky-high for the company. Now, president Tony Khan himself has shared some exciting details about their business.

Tony Khan, as we all know, is overly enthusiastic about his promotion. Time and again, he keeps sharing TV ratings of the promotion’s shows and much more. Now, he has shared how Punk’s addition has helped them to achieve new feats.

While talking on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan shared, “What he’s (Punk) done for our attendance, our record TV ratings, our record PPV buys. We set a live attendance mark in Chicago. We’ve set all kinds of new merchandising records. We’ve sold over 100,000 CM Punk shirts. We’ve sold thousands and thousands and thousands of ice-cream bars since he started giving those away. He’s absolutely changed our business, and that was the expectation when he came in.”

Tony Khan continued, “I spent years, literally, talking to CM Punk, talking to him about AEW, what it could be, and how much it would mean to us if he would come back to the ring in AEW. He’s doing it. Like I said, it’s not one of those part-time comebacks where the guy’s gonna do a PPV match and then he’s gonna leave and you’re not gonna see him for five years. He’s here, he’s here every week.”

For the unversed, CM Punk made his debut on AEW Rampage on 20th August. He made his in-ring debut at All Out per-per-view, against Darby Allin.

