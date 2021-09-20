Advertisement

There are a few Mondays in the year when we feel alive contradictory to the zombie in us getting back to work. The reason is obviously the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards that took place today in the West and we in India being super excited about it. The event saw all the who’s who of Hollywood walking down the red carpet and the winners taking up their mantles.

While The Crown won big at the event, Kate Winslet went on to win her second Emmy this year for her much-celebrated show Mare Of Easttown. Read on to know all the winners of the night below.

Here’s the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Emmy For Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Actor – Comedy: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Emmy For Outstanding Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor

Outstanding Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston

Outstanding Actress – Comedy: Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Actress – Drama: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emmy For Outstanding Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama: Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Emmy For Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama: Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director – Comedy: Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Outstanding Director – Drama: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

Outstanding Director – Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Emmy For Outstanding Writing – Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Outstanding Writing – Drama: Peter Morgan – The Crown

Outstanding Writing – Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Congratulations to all the winners. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

