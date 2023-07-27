Kate Winslet is one of the top actresses in Hollywood who has been giving hit projects ever since Titanic. She was last seen in the series Mare of Easttown. However, her 2020 film Ammonite with Saoirse Ronan had garnered a lot of criticism over her s*x scene with Ronan. It projected lesbian love, and the audience couldn’t take it.

Later, Kate, who is known for living an apologetic life and being as straightforward as she is, the actress shared her disappointment and revealed why she feels irritated by these kinds of gestures. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop below.

While talking about how everyone reacted to the intimate lesbian scenes in the film Ammonite and how it upset her, Kate Winslet shared in an interview with The Daily Beast, “It’s such a difficult question. So often when I read about other LGBTQ films, I will get so irritated when they say ‘the controversial s*x scene,’ or ‘the much-talked-about s*x scene,’ or ‘the highly anticipated intimate love story between two women or two men.'”

Complaining how it’s never an issue between two heterosexuals, Kate Winslet, the Titanic actress, further added, “It drives me f*cking crazy because we don’t do that with heterosexual love stories at all. Like, at all. We don’t do that. So, in a way, are we all then culpable? Are we all then somehow culpable that we have allowed these heterosexual stereotypes to just lead the way? I guess maybe we are. I don’t know! I’m still even asking those questions.”

Kate’s co-star Saoirse Ronan also shared the same opinion about it. Well, in the movie Ammonite, Winslet played Mary Anning, the palaeontologist, while The Little Women actress played her lesbian love interest, Charlotte Murchison.

What are your thoughts about Kate Winslet’s opinion regarding LGBTQ s*x scenes in the movies?

