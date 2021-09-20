Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston has seen highs and lows in her career, but the actress came out stronger to carve her name and now she’s one of the successful Hollywood stars. Recently, the actress talked about her life before working on the legendary sitcom Friends, she opened up about taking up ‘odd jobs’ to make ‘extra money.’

Currently, Aniston is on a promotional spree of her latest series The Morning Show season 2, where she plays the character of Alex Levy. The show was inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

Opening up about her pre-Friends life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Aniston revealed, “I was a bike messenger for a day in New York City. I worked at an advertising agency after school. My mom actually worked there. So to make extra money, I would do odd jobs. And one day their bike messenger just didn’t show up.”

Explaining further about her bike messenger job, Jennifer Aniston added, “Now mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bike, I mean, with soft areas to land. But so I just boldly said yes and they gave me this bag, and they put all these cylinders in this bag.”

“In my brain, I don’t know how I survived the day, because it was — to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic, and all that I was holding, I think I might have gotten into a cab just to finish the day,” Jennifer added.

Jimmy started laughing and said, “You made sure [the packages] got there, that’s all that matters,” while the actress added, “I don’t know what happened to the bike, it’s all a blur.”

Apart from Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show season 2 features Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, the show is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

