Advertisement

The biggest mystery about Spider-Man No Way Home is that whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join Tom Holland. While Maguire has maintained silence on the matter, Andrew has been going on record talking about the whole anticipation. Of course, he is denying everything at the moment but he is spilling beans on a lot of things. But do you know why the actor was fired initially from his position as the web-slinging superhero?

Back in 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hit the big screens and did not perform as expected. The studio in no time stopped everything about the web-slinging superhero that was in production including the next two movies in the franchise that had announced release dates. Did you know later as per sources it was reported that Garfield’s absence from an event was the reason why the studio fired him? Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

As per a Hindustan Times report, in the above-mentioned event, Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release. The email read, “Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event and Andrew Garfield decides he doesn’t want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone.”

Asked about if he was fired from the role, Andrew Garfield told the Guardian in 2016, “No, I don’t think so. What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people.”

Andrew Garfield had even spoken about the second Spider-Man film’s poor reception and wasn’t hesitant in being blunt. He told the Daily Beast in 2014, “I think what happened was, through the pre-production, production, and post-production, when you have something that works as a whole, and then you start removing portions of it – because there was even more of it than was in the final cut, and everything was related. Once you start removing things and saying, ‘No, that doesn’t work,’ then the thread is broken, and it’s hard to go with the flow of the story.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Game of Thrones Trivia #3: Do You Know How Much Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington & Other 3 Leading Stars Earned Per Episode Of The Finale Season?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube