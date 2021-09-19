Advertisement

The current phase has been a mixed bag for Hollywood at the box office as some biggies slowed down drastically after a good start, while some biggies living up to the expectations. Shang Chi falls in a positive place for all Hollywood enthusiasts. The film is enjoying a good run at ticket windows. Below is all you need to know.

Marvel’s latest superhero film is in its third weekend and is enjoying a good momentum. As of now, at the domestic box office (the United States and Canada), Shang Chi has earned $160.99 million. With these numbers, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of A Quiet Place 2, which earned $160.07 million. A Quiet Place’s second instalment is among the top hits of the pandemic era.

In a couple of days, Shang Chi is expected to overtake Scarlett Johansson’s $183.24 million at the domestic box office. By the end of this weekend, the film is expected to put $20-22 million more to tally.

Speaking of the worldwide collection, the film has made $272.93 million. It has earned $111.94 million from overseas territories.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang Chi stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Awkwafina, who is riding high on the success of Shang Chi, spoke to IANS about working on Bollywood projects. “Yes, although I don’t think I can keep up. I think they are so good at what they do I will be out of breath at some point, but yes, if they just need me to sprint drinks around, I will be fine,” she said.

