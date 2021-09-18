Advertisement

Taylor Swift announced a surprise revamp of her 1989 single ‘Wildest Dreams’ on Friday on her social media.

“Hi!” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram story, “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on Tiktok, thought you should have my version.”

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021

Inspired by her fans getting the song trending on TikTok, Swift posted a clip to TikTok with the new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’, along with the caption, “Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls.”

Two hours later, she posted another video using the rerecording, with on-screen text reading, “You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989,” referencing her two different albums, which are both slated to be re-released reports Variety.com.

The original version of the song, released in 2014, has been trending on TikTok lately, with people using it alongside videos in which the camera slowly zooms in on their face. Swift has been rerecording her first six albums following a dispute with her old label.

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ is set for release on November 19.

