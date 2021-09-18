Advertisement

Everyone wants a piece of The Rock!! Well, we are of course talking about Dwayne Johnson, the iconic man in Hollywood. The actor has been in the news for months now for being associated with numerous projects and yes his labor of love Black Adam. But another reason why he is in the news is also his doppelgangers popping up across America, and to top it all Dwayne even acknowledged one and made him a star.

But now as we speak, turns out the world across the pond in Northern Ireland is not at all behind. They also have their set of Dwayne Johnson doppelgangers and are already calling them Rockelgänger. To our more surprise, they are now available to move your baggage from one home to the other. Yes, you read that right, The Rock helping you move into your new home. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

A new moving company in Belfast, Northern Ireland named My Baggage has come up with a unique concept and is using all the Rockelgänger to help people move into their new homes and feeling Dwayne Johnson’s presence in their there. Now that is a unique idea one much say. But the makers of My Baggage also acknowledge that this is not the real The Rock and one much look at them as his long-lost cousin.

Even their disclaimer talks about Dwayne Johnson’s doppelgangers and says, “If you notice that your ‘Rock’ looks more like his long lost cousin, try not to be too disappointed. Let’s be honest, it’s the closest you’ll get to him.”

Meanwhile, The Rock had recently acknowledged one of his most well-known doppelgangers Eric Fields. Sharing a collage where we can’t see almost any difference between the two, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Wow. The guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I know you got them.”

