The pandemic that hit us by the end of 2019 has kept us away from a lot of things that we love. Cameras rolled on Stranger Things 4 in February 2020. As we speak 19 months have passed by and it has taken forever for the team to finish the shoot of the most anticipated seasons of the show. After many setbacks and halts due to various reasons throughout the 19 months, the team seems to have now finally wrapped up the shoot. Noah Schnapp is now spilling beans.

For the unversed, Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated shows across the globe. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in the lead it is one of Netflix’s crown jewels. The makers have been shooting for season 4 since eternity, not just the pandemic caused a delay there were various other aspects too.

Recently we saw them fast-tracking the shoot and the BTS images showed them filming scenes after scenes. Turns out they have called it a wrap. Read on to know everything about the same.

Talking about Stranger Things 4 and when to expect it is Noah Schnapp now, who plays Will Byers on the show. He says the team has finally finished shooting for the show last week, which is 19 months after they began in Lithuania. Not just that, Noah also confirms that the makers are right now on the edit table cutting a brand new promo for the show. Though the actor doesn’t really confirm when we must expect the release but this is also an important update.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Duffer Brothers executive Shawn Levy had said Stranger Things does not end at season 4. As per We Got This Covered, he said, “Season 4 won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. The delay has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story. We want each season to feel different, as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again. With season three, we realized early on that we were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer.”

