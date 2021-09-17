Advertisement

Television shows hold a special place in our hearts and viewers are excited to know which of their favourite TV shows have done well and which have not. Now the TRP report by BARC is finally out now and it seems Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has maintained a place amongst the top 5. Scroll down to know more.

The stunt-based reality show, that airs on Colors TV, has been grabbing all the attention for its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant. Viewers are glued to the TV screens every weekend as the show has consistently delivered the adrenaline rush for the contestants and audiences alike.

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has consistently maintained the numero uno place on the BARC’s TRP charts in non-fiction performance for nearly three weeks, 34-36 beating The Kapil Sharma Show and Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Other shows like Super Dancer 4, Dance Deewane 3, Zee Comedy Show have also featured in the BARC TRP report.

Previously, the ace filmmaker and the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 said, “KKK11 is very special to me, and we tried to amp up the thrill factor with every episode. We have some of the best contestants who have ensured to entertain the viewers with their winning spirit. It makes me really happy to know our hard work is paying off and the audiences are loving this season.”

Maneesh Sharma, who is Chief Content Officer of Hindi Mass Entertainment (Viacom18), also shared his opinion of grabbing the top position in TRP report. He said “The response that we have received for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 11 has been overwhelming. This year, the team along with Rohit Shetty and contestants, have worked tirelessly to up the ante and keep audiences on the edge of their seats and the ratings are a testament to it. With more non-stop entertainment and jaw-dropping stunts in store, we hope that the viewers continue to support us and become a part of our success story.”

