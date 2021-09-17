Advertisement

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise came as a shock for many including his family, friends and fans. His demise has left a void in SidNaaz fans. While nothing can fill the void, memories that he created with Shehnaaz Gill continue to fill the hearts with joy.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 together in 2019. Soon their displays of affection on the show began to make headlines. Although they never publicly accepted being in a romantic relationship, on several occasions they claimed that they were like ‘family’ to each other.

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 27th birthday, on January 27, with her close friends and family members in the house. This means Sidharth Shukla was also present at the celebration. Moreover, he was the one who added zing to the celebration.

Broken But Beautiful 3 star along with another man held Shehnaaz from her limbs, swung and threw her near the pool but not before counting down to 27. The actress also shared the video on her Instagram handle followed by her cake cutting clip. Take a look at the video below:

Following Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise, old pictures and videos of SidNaaz are going viral. Recently an unseen picture of Sid and Sana went viral. In the picture both were seen laughing as she appears to be grabbing his hair. It seems to have been taken during a shoot.

One fan even commented, “This one makes me cry,” while another wrote, “When I saw this pic… My heart got stuck for a minute.” A third commented, “Sidnaaz is forever in our hearts.”

