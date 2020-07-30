Bigg Boss 13 winner, Siddharth Shukla, is a proud Indian like all of us. Taking to Social media, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor has congratulated the Indian Air Force for acquiring the Rafale jet. It is clear from his tweet that his heart is filled with pride and joy on hearing this news. Check out his tweet.

Touch down it is #RafaleInIndia congratulations @IAF_MCC on the new acquisition …. more power to us 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 29, 2020

For those unaware, the Indian Air Force acquired the Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The jets landed on Haryana’s Ambala airbase after travelling for nearly 7,000 km from France.

Siddharth Shukla has been a little low-key during the lockdown, but that did not stop him from expressing his happiness on social media. On the work front, Shukla’s song, ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ with Neha Sharma is ruling the chartbusters. This was his second music video after winning Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth Shukla was also paired with his co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill in a music video titled ‘Bhula Dunga’, which emerged as a winner too at the chartbusters. Shehnaaz and Siddharth’s chemistry has always been the talk of the town since Bigg Boss 13.

Recently, one of Shukla’s old audition videos has resurfaced on the internet which is being shared massively by his fans. This has only got his fans wondering when will Siddharth Shukla make a comeback on the small screen.

