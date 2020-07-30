Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh AKA Sodhi Quits Show; Makers Approach Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai Co-Star?

With over 3000 episodes to their credit, the much in demand and ever popular TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows in the Indian television history. It was only a couple of days back when the show clocked 12 years. After a long halt of four months due to COVID-19, the show resumed its shoot early this month. It aired fresh episodes from last week which had its fans jump in the air with excitement.

However, talking about the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was only yesterday when news about Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi reportedly quitting the show spread across the internet like wild fire. Earlier there were also reports about Gurucharan Singh who plays Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi quitting the show which the makers rubbished as nothing but mere rumours.

Now as per a report from Times Of India, Gurucharan Singh has already quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has not returned to sets ever since the shoot resumed post lockdown.

Also as per the same report, the makers have approached Shah Rukh Khan’s former co-star from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Balvinder Singh Suri, for the role.

However, an official confirmation about Gurucharan Singh quitting the show is yet to be made by the actor himself and the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Gurucharan Singh’s character Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi has always been an integral part of the show since its start back in 2008. It was in 2013 when the actor had distanced himself from the show following some creative differences with the makers, but he was brought back.

