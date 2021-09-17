Advertisement

Johnny Depp has a life that can be made into a film. The actor has a troubled background as he met with several obstacles from a young age. As per the reports, Depp started to consume drugs from the age of eleven and dropped out of high school at sixteen to move to Los Angeles to pursue singing. The actor even spent months living in a car. After his debut in 1984’s ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’, Depp started his journey to become one of the biggest film stars in the world.

Depp’s character Jack Sparrow in the famous Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become an icon. Recently, the actor attended the Deauville American Film Festival in France, where he stepped into the shoes of Sparrow for a young fan, who was also dressed up as the pirate.

While talking about Johnny Depp’s past, some court documents which have been newly unearthed, show that the ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ actor was abandoned by his “mean” mom Betty Sue Depp, as a teen. According to the reports, the 1981 court papers, which were a part of the court archives, claimed that her son was “emancipated and self-supporting”.

As reported by Page Six, the court papers, which are divorce documents of Betty Sue and John Depp, stated, “The wife hereby acknowledges that the parties’ minor child … John C. Depp II is fully emancipated and self-supporting.” Hollywood fixer, Paul Barresi, uncovered the papers while researching for the new Discovery+ series “Johnny Depp v Amber Heard.”

Barresi said that Depp was already having difficulty dealing with drugs and family issues. He said, “Needless to say, at age 17, Johnny was hardly financially self-sufficient, and far from being emancipated. As far as I am concerned, his mother disowned him at a time when he unquestionably needed her most.” Paul added, “There is no court record of him ever having been legally emancipated.”

Johnny Depp recently commented how he thinks Hollywood is “boycotting” him after his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, along with the libel war with the British tabloid.

