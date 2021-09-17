Advertisement

We all know the perks of social media, but in the last couple of years, we have seen the worst possible things. Several social media influencers have done some dangerous and disgusting things just to grab the eyeballs of their followers. The latest one is Shreya Kalra, who is making all the noise for all the bad reasons.

A couple of days back, a video went viral on the internet in which a girl was seen dancing on Doja Cat’s Woman. She stunned everyone as she was dancing at a zebra crossing. Later, it was discovered that she’s Shreya Kalra, who was a participant in Roadies Revolution and is a social media influencer with 262k followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

The incident took place at Rasoma Square’s zebra crossing in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As soon as the video went viral, many netizens expressed their anger for Shreya’s irresponsible behaviour and called her out for promoting such a nuisance. Taking a serious note of it, Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister, Narottam Mishra had ordered officials to take action against her.

Narottam Mishra said, “I have directed officials to take action as per the rules on the model for doing flash mobs at traffic signals. The spirit of flash mobs may be something but the method is wrong.”

The latest we hear is that Shreya Kalra has been booked by Police under IPC section 290 (punishment for public nuisance).

Tehzeeb Qazi (in charge of Vijay Nagar police station) confirmed the reports by saying, “A case under IPC section 290 was registered against Shreya Kalra, who danced at the traffic signal at Rasoma Square in the city recently.”

Speaking of Shreya’s side, the social media influencer has cleared that her intention was to just create awareness about the signal.

Here’s the video:

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Exclusive! Akshara Singh On Her ‘Unfair Eviction’: “Makers Never Get In Touch For Anything, Let Alone Having A Conversation”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube