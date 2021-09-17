Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT will witness its grand finale tomorrow night. A lot of evictions in the Karan Johar hosted show have been termed unfair. We saw the entire controversy around Zeeshan Khan’s exit from the show. But it was Akshara Singh who came out in the open and accused the makers of an unfair elimination.

Post her eviction, Akshara made a lot of accusations. She even claimed that the viewers during Sunday Ka Vaar who were asking questions to the housemates were actually crew members. Even Millind Gaba said that the actress has evidence to prove the same.

But did Akshara Singh talk to Bigg Boss OTT makers about her ‘unfair eviction’? She exclusively told Koimoi, “Makers never get in touch for anything, let alone having a conversation. Yes, I did feel like it was done on purpose but by the contestants, as they were sidelining me and not reciprocating to me by the end of it and I could feel it that they all have united in wanting me to leave the house. Like I said it was all regarding the game and they are all players and it’s exciting to see the game from outside.”

Akshara Singh also claims that many of her clips were edited from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Talking about the same, she added, “Honestly, I feel that it’s not the makers who have done anything. I was extremely insulted the way they spoke to me on the weekend. I do feel that everyone in the house is giving left right and center which has much deeper disgusting meanings than what I must have said in the whole show. And I truly apologise for that.”

But she has nothing against the makers. “Now, I look back at the journey and know that that house brings out an extreme person in you with the extreme situation created in the house. I am truly thankful to the team and have nothing against them. My work is in full swing and I am excited to be a part of so many amazing projects and can’t wait to show the audience the set of work that is all set to be shot,” Akshara Singh concluded.

