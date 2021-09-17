Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the cousins we always wanted. While one is the powerhouse of gossips, the other is a pro at broadcasting it. But when it comes to them, both the actors always remain tight-lipped. Today, we’re doing a throwback to the time when the Shamshera actor was almost about to expose his cousin sister. Read on for details!

It was back in 2013 when Kareena and Ranbir graced Koffee With Karan. As most know, Karan Johar is really close to the cousins, so a lot of gossips was expected to be spilled. But Bebo was left surprised when Ranbir said that she hasn’t been open about all her relationships.

Ranbir Kapoor told Karan Johar, “I also spoke about my personal life when I started out in the film industry and I think it just got a bit too much to handle because it kind of comes before your work. And also because I am not married, there are other false rumours that come besides it. Having said that, I don’t know if she (Kareena Kapoor Khan) has spoken about every relationship of hers.”

To this, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted, “Most of my relationships.” To which, Ranbir Kapoor was quick to add, “Most. Exactly!”

Bebo then asked her cousin what he was trying to say, adding, “Behave yourself, haan.”

Karan Johar then tried to take out more information as he said that it seems Ranbir has some scandalous information.

Kareena Kapoor Khan responded, “Listen, I have been really nice, my answer was fabulous. You want me to start talking? Just wait.” Ranbir was quick to take a backseat and stopped his cousin from spilling his secrets!

Check out the video below:

