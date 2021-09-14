Advertisement

Over the years, Eros Now has brought for their viewers, many prominent films and stories. Each year the leading OTT platform ensures to present excellent content that leaves a lasting impression on the audiences. This year is no different, as Eros Now is all set to charm their fans with one of the most awaited anthologies of the year, Aisa Waisa Pyaar!

This anthology will depict 4 different love stories crisscrossing each other in a unique pattern as the narrative progresses.

Advertisement

While talking about love stories, it’s impossible for anyone to miss mentioning our very own Chocolate Boy of the industry, Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, you guessed it right! It seems the makers might be planning to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for the anthology, that’s based on love and different shades of Pyaar as we would rightfully put it!