Actor Pankaj Tripathi says that acting is a means to renew himself which enables him to create characters with utmost authenticity.

Pankaj made his debut with a minor role in the film ‘Run’ in 2004 but it was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ that put the spotlight on him.

Over the years, his characters have remained etched in the minds such as the doting and progressive father in ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, the real estate tycoon in ‘Gurgaon’, the menacing Kaleen Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Stree’ or a CRPF officer in ‘Newton,’ Pankaj Tripathi has done almost everything.

Pankaj Tripathi says: “Acting for me is not only a medium to earn fame and money but through acting, I explore my inner being and reinvent myself.”

Pankaj added that acting tends to revitalise his energy and senses of touch.

While most of the actors, to maintain their visibility and popularity use media and social media extensively, the Mimi actor says he rather prefers to maintain a balance and distance from media unless he has a project, because he fears that his fans might feel bored of seeing him too often.

Pankaj Tripathi told IANS: “As an individual I like meeting people, travelling and explore different places and gather experience from life along with spending time with my family. That is typically me. So, when I am not shooting for my work, if I have to extensively be visible on social media or other media platforms, I feel, what if I am overexposed as an actor and what if my fans get bored of me?”

