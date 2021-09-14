Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande seems happy promoting and working on Pavitra Rishta 2. The Manikarnika star is set to reprise her role of Archana from the 2009 daily soap of the same name. However, Shaheer Sheikh will step into the shoes of Manav, who was originally played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Post SSR’s untimely death, Ankita found herself getting trolled and online hate. The actress finally breaks her silence and also talks about fans demanding to boycott Pavitra Rishta 2.

Advertisement

Opening up to Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande said, “I don’t know what I have done wrong. Those who are trolling me, I really have no idea, and it’s okay. I definitely feel that people have their voice. My account is open so people can write anything whatever they want, but sometimes you don’t know the journey of the person you are talking about.”

“Aur jab insaan chala jata hai uske baare mein aap acha bolte ho, aur jo reh jate hai unke liye bura bolte ho. It can be possible that because of what you say something might happen to us, and then you will speak about us after we are gone. What is the point of that? I really feel that social media is a platform where you can spread positivity, because the time is such right now, that just stop bashing people. You don’t know who is going through what, and what’s going on in their lives. It’s not necessary that nothing is happening in the lives of those people who are always smiling on Instagram,” she adds.

Sharing her views on the ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trend on Twitter, Ankita Lokhande says, “For Pavitra Rishta also people bashed ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta’, but there I definitely feel that whoever is doing this are Sushant’s genuine fans. I sympathize with these people because they have been fighting for Sushant so strongly. So I don’t feel bad when they say that my (show) should flop, because that is their thought process and their love for Sushant.

“But they have to understand one thing. I am just trying to keep him alive in any way. If I put his videos also, I am not gaining any publicity here. I am trying to give you what Sushant was. Now he is not with us, you don’t have any memories of him, so whatever is left with me, I am trying to show you so that you become happy. I am just trying to keep him alive in a way. But it’s fine that people have their own things to say.”

While working on Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta season 1, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande fell in love with each other. However, their love story ended when the couple decided to part ways in 2016, seeing them go separate ways fans were really heartbroken.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh Reveals Going Jobless For A Year Post Mahabharata: “I Used To Do Portfolios For My Friends…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube