Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left a void in this world. His fans still can’t come to terms with his passing away and supporting Shehnaaz Gill all the way on social media. Now, the late actor’s look-alike is going viral on the internet and fans can’t keep calm but praise him for bringing Sid’s memories back to life.

An Instagram user named Chandan Wilfreen calls himself ‘Junior Sidharth Shukla’ and enjoys quite a fan following.

Chandan copies Sidharth Shukla’s style and makes videos imitating the late actor. From the way he used to talk to his facial expressions, this lookalike does the exact same thing. Take a look at his videos here:

If that doesn’t give you goosebumps, we don’t know what will. Sidharth Shukla would have really praised Chandan Wilfreen, had he been alive today for his talent.

A netizen reacted to his video and commented, “Bhai ne sid ko zinda rakha hua h😢😢.” Another netizen commented, “Dude❤️🙌🔥🔥 ap toh bilkul unki copy hoo🔥🔥❤️😢 omggg”. A third netizen commented, “Superbbb bhai…. Love this… But sid ki bahut yaad aati h bhai😢😢😢.”

Meanwhile, many fans have been worried about Shehnaaz Gill and have been wondering how is she doing post Sidharth’s untimely demise. Abhinav Shukla in a conversation with SpotboyE has informed, “I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish.”

That is surely some relief for the Shehnaaz Gill fans. May God give her the strength to deal with the tough phase. Sidharth Shukla fans have been struggling too and often send prayers for his rumoured girlfriend.

Reportedly, Sid’s mother has been a rock support system for Sana and has been helping her cope-up and resume work as soon as possible.

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla’s lookalike? Tell us in the comments below.

