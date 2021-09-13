Advertisement

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 following a whirlwind romance. Their affair was much publicised and it was not less than any fairy tale wedding. However, before she found her soulmate she was once in a relationship with Harman Baweja.

Priyanka and Harman met on the sets of the 2008 film Love Story 2050. The two started falling in love but, by the end of their second film, they had parted ways. Their relationship was the talk of the town at that time. He also once spoke about what went wrong that led to their break up.

As per the India Today report, Harman Baweja said to a leading daily, “I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time but I didn’t. I couldn’t. After two flops, I felt a lot of pressure to do well in my third film. I got too engrossed in it. I got too close to the project. Too involved. In fact, Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) used to tell me, ‘we are not used to people getting into our space. We don’t let any actor do that.’ But I crossed all boundaries. I was involved at every stage, every level. What’s Your Raashee was very important to me.”

Talking to Subash K Jha, the actor also revealed working with Priyanka Chopra after calling it quits. He said, “Not at all. Whether we were together or not, I don’t think our work can ever get affected. We’re thorough professionals about this. We’ve been great friends and we still are great things. It was fabulous working with her earlier. It’s fabulous now. I don’t think personal relationships should affect the quality of my work.”

Even though their relationship did not last long, Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas still remain good friends. Moreover, he even attended Priyanka’s wedding reception which was held in Mumbai.

