Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are shooting for Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3, the follow-up to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, in Turkey. Now a video from the sets of the film where Salman dancing to a song from his old film is going viral.

Fan pages of the superstar have been sharing videos from his eventful Sunday night in Turkey. In the videos, the Dabangg star is seen dancing to his song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din amid a crowd of cheering fans and friends.

Salman Khan appeared in a blue shirt, blue pants, a black leather jacket and a beret to the party. The star broke into an enthusiastic performance to the hit song. He also did his famous hook step, the towel-to-the-crotch dance step, as people around him whistled and cheered for the actor. Take a look at the video:

Megastar #SalmanKhan Dancing on Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Char Din song in wrap up party of #Cappadocia (turkey) schedule. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/nP1sciGEAa — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 13, 2021

As the video is going viral, Salman Khan treated his fans with his new picture on Monday morning. In the picture, the superstar could be seen enjoying a peaceful time, watching the sunrise in Cappadocia. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey”

Maniesh Paul dropped a comment “bhaijaaaaaaan” followed by a bunch of fire emojis. Fans also showered love on the superstar, “Koi disturb mat karo, Tiger abhi mission par hai (No one should disturb him, he is on a mission).” Another fan described him as ‘ageless wonder’.

Salman Khan will return as Research and Analysis Wing agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will also return to her role of Zoya. Emraan Hashmi will be a villain in the film. They have recently finished shooting a few portions in Russia and will reportedly head to Austria for the next schedule.

