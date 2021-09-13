Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal has finally put all speculations to rest and has announced his engagement with girlfriend Nandita Mahtani in a ‘not so cheesy’ post on Instagram. Jammwal did it the ‘Commando’ way and fans are going gaga over this news. Scroll below to see his Instagram post.

Vidyut shared the picture of the two standing in front of the symbol of love – the Taj Mahal holding each other’s hands.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way💍 01/09/21”. In the first picture, the actor can be seen rock climbing with his fiancé and in the second picture, the two can be seen holding hands in front of the symbol of love.

Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani’s engagement post here:

That’s one beautiful post!

Nandita Mahtani also shared pictures on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21💍🧗‍♀️💞”.

Reacting to Nandita and Vidyut Jammwal’s engagement picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart in the comments section. Sussanne Khan also reacted to the picture and commented, “😍😍😍wohoooo huggge congratulations nans 🙌🙌🙌sooo happy for u!!!” Sophie Choudry commented, “Yay yay… so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani ❤️ Well done @mevidyutjammwal 😜🥂🥂”.

For those of you who don’t know, Nandita is a fashion designer based in Mumbai. The beauty also runs a company with actor Dino Morea named ‘Playground’. Mahtani has styled celebrities like Virat Kohli, Ananya Panday and Athiya Shetty to name a few.

Congratulations, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani!

We can’t wait for their wedding pictures to come in. The couple has yet not revealed their wedding date yet, let’s see when is that happening!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jasmin Bhasin Gearing Up For Bollywood? Says, “If I Get A Film Comprising Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube