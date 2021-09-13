Advertisement

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to social media to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comforting words on the death of the actor’s mother.

For those who do not know, the actor lost his mother, Aruna Bhatia on September 8.

Akshay Kumar shared PM Narendra Modi’s letter of condolence on his social media accounts on Sunday and captioned it, “Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe.”

In the letter, PM Modi has expressed grief over Akshay Kumar’s loss and praised him for making his mother proud by becoming one of the most well-known actors in the country. Take a look at the letter here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his film Sooryanvanshi. He will also be seen in Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and more.

