“When will Sooryavanshi release?” is one of the most asked questions in India. Whenever Akshay Kumar is seen making a public appearance, he has been asked for an update. The same thing we saw happening when Akshay was present at a trailer launch of Bell Bottom. Finally, the actor has given a much-deserved answer.

No, the actor hasn’t revealed a month of release but he has spoken about the factor which influences Sooryavanshi’s release date. If we analyze the collections of both Akshay and Rohit Shetty’s movies, a big chunk comes from Maharashtra. Especially, Mumbai and Pune are among the creamy markets for both the actor and the director. Hence, a lot depends on when theatres in Maharashtra reopen.

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Akshay Kumar was asked about an update on Sooryavanshi release date. He said, “I have no idea, I have no idea. Perhaps Maharashtra ke baad.”

Rohit Shetty too had spoken on the release date recently. He cleared that no date is under discussion and everyone is waiting to defeat COVID first.

“Sawaal yeh hai ki theaters kab khulenge. Sabse important hai ki vaccination hona bahut zaroori hai. Jab woh hoga tab jaake sab khulega, jab khulega tab pata chalega kya ho raha hai. Iss waqt I think, hum sabko yehi sochna chahiye ki dheere dheere sab theek horaha hai. Precaution lena bahut zaroori hai because abhi bhi sab theek hua nahi hai,” Rohit had said in a launch event for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his espionage thriller, Bell Bottom. The film is releasing on 19th August 2021, in theatres. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is seen hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

