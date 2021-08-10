Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stirred controversy when Rohit Shetty made Vishal Aditya Singh and Maheck Chahal recreate the frying pan scene. Yes, we’re talking about the infamous Bigg Boss incident that brought a lot of embarrassment to Madhurima Tuli. The actress recently even called out Colors over the same. Here’s what her ex-boyfriend has to say about it all now.

For the unversed, Madhurima called out Colors over bringing back her infamous row again and again to the limelight. She revealed how it affects her family and her mother had been crying about it. She also accused the channel of being biased towards certain contestants.

Now, Vishal Aditya Singh breaks silence on Madhurima Tuli’s reaction to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recreation. He told Bollywood Life, “I do not want to comment on any reaction. But there are incidents that happen in a person’s life, which people around them do not forget for a long time. It can be good or bad. At times, they revived time and again. It is upto you if you want to be upset by it or just move, laughing it off.”

Vishal Aditya Singh continued, “I chose to do the later. I have put that incident behind me. It does not affect me anymore. I have moved on. Yes, it took some time but now I am not going to be bothered whatever people say about it.”

Previously, Madhurima Tuli had shared a video after the concerned Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode went viral. Many even slammed the channel over their insensitive act.

What is your take on the entire incident?

