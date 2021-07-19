Bigg Boss 13 witnessed one of the most unusual incidents. Viewers were left shell-shocked when Madhurima Tuli hit her estranged boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. While two seasons have passed away, many still mock the controversy. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 witnessed a similar scenario and it didn’t go down well with the actress.

Madhurima and Vishal met on the sets of Chandrakanta in 2017. Their romance witnessed a lot of highs and lows but couldn’t survive the toxicity. They even emerged as the runner-up of Nach Baliye 9 before ending up in the same season of Bigg Boss.

Time and again, Madhurima Tuli is mocked over his act. She confessed that she was ashamed of whatever she did in the heat of the moment after the show was over. But it seems Colors will not let the viewers forget it as Vishal Aditya Singh recreated the entire sequence with Mahek Chahal in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

As expected, this didn’t go down well with Madhurima Tuli who has now shared a video on Instagram. She has slammed Colors over playing with the sentiments of her family. Not only that, she accused the makers of using the incident to chart TRPs.

In the video, Madhurima could be heard saying, “I’m very very sad and disappointed that you guys have been stretching one incident again and again for your TRPs and your gain. You are not bothered about what is going on in somebody’s family and their life. A lot more like punching someone, spilling the tea, abusing and other such incidents took place in the same house.”

Madhurima Tuli even accused Colors of being partial and targeting her while allowing other similar culprits to host their shows.

Check out the whole video below:

Colors has now deleted the picture they posted on their Twitter where Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahek Chahal could be seen recreating the Bigg Boss 13 incident. Even viewers have slammed Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 over being so insensitive.

