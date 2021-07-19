Salman Khan has made it big in almost every sphere of his life except love. Despite dating big names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif amongst others, it is safe to say that relationships have failed him. Brother Arbaaz Khan has now confessed that the superstar would give the worst relationship advice. Read on for more details.

Advertisement

As most know, Salman has 4 siblings – Arbaaz, Alvira, Sohail and Arpita. They’re all well-knit and have always been there for each other. But who’s the worst when it comes to giving advices related to love life? The beans have been spilled.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Arbaaz Khan answered, “I think Salman. Don’t ask me why, I think this does not need an explanation. It’s like me giving advice on how to be a star, let’s just put it like that… ‘Salman, this is what you need to do to be a star.’ So is he going to laugh at me or what?”

Arbaaz Khan got married to actress Malaika Arora back in 1998. They both made a power couple in Bollywood and are blessed with son Arhaan. However, things did not work out eventually and the couple parted ways in 2017.

Malaika Arora is now in a happy relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor. The duo after hiding it for long, are finally coming out in the open with mushy posts on social media.

Arbaaz Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly dating Italian model, Giorgia Andriani.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali recently broke her silence on staying in touch with the superstar. She said that it’s good for her mental health if she stays away from him.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan Join The Race Along With Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill To Fill Salman Khan’s Shoes On OTT Space?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube