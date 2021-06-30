Malaika Arora announced on Instagram that she has received the second vaccine shot against Covid-19.

Advertisement

“Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated,” Malaika wrote.

Malaika Arora posted pictures from the vaccination centre of getting the jab.

Malaika Arora also thanked doctors and nurses at the vaccination centre, for their contribution in the accompanying caption.

“No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontlin e warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealt hdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated” Malaika wrote .

In the photos, Malaika Arora is seen wearing comfortable gym activewear. She is casually dressed in a black and white sports bra, track pants, and a layering of a summer sweatshirt thrown on one side.

Malaika Arora is currently judging the dance reality show “Super Dancer 4”.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora wished Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday recently with a mushy wish and a cosy picture of the couple.

“Happy birthday my sunshine,” posted Malaika on Instagram, along with a picture of the two.

In the picture post, Malaika is seen in Arjun’s arms smiling against the backdrop of a picturesque valley. The picture appears to be a throwback from a vacation.

The two stars are seen in activewear. While Malaika wears a blue T-shirt, white sweatshirt and grey track pants, Arjun dons a grey T-shirt, black hoodie, black shorts and a cap.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Invites ‘Sasta Jared Leto’, ‘ Captain Jack Sparrow + Jesus’ Memes With His Next Level Gucci Outfit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube